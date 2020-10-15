ERWIN - Judy Ann Adkins, 72, Erwin, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, following a lengthy illness.
Judy was the daughter of the late William Glenn and Lena Holloway Fagan.
She was born in Tryon, NC, but grew up in the beautiful mountains of Yancey County, NC. She cherished the memories of playing in the creek that ran next to her childhood home. Later in life, she joyously shared her own children’s experiences in that same creek.
Judy was a 1966 graduate of Cane River High School and a 1969 graduate of Asheville Buncombe Technical Institution in Practical Nursing.
Judy, however, spent most her life in Erwin TN, with the love of her life, Steve Adkins.
In Erwin, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was passionate about decorating her home and enjoying each holiday season.
Judy was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church where she was also a children’s Sunday school teacher. She loved sharing stories of the kids whom she lovingly taught.
More than anything, Judy was interested in Family. She prided herself in always knowing the successes and challenges of all close and extended family members.
Judy is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Steve Adkins; three children, Glenn Adkins and wife Christy, Erwin, Melissa Adkins Shawl and husband Jeff, Knoxville, Tara Adkins Srum and husband Matt, Bentonville, AK; one brother, Bill Fagan and wife Lynda, Chuckey; three grandchildren, Brittney Adkins, Erwin, Benjamin Shawl, Knoxville, and Kelden Srum, Bentonville; two step-grandchildren, Brieanna and Tristan Duncan, Erwin; one great-granddaughter, Kinsley Adkins, Erwin; several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the DaVita Dialysis Center in Johnson City who provided such love and support.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., at Ninth Street Baptist Church, with Pastor Carl Connelly and Pastor Doyle Pruitt, officiating.
Family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 3:30-5:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary.
The graveside committal service will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., under the Portico of the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 P.M. Sunday.
In accordance with Covid-19 recommendations, those planning to attend services are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in-lieu-of flowers are requested to do so to Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 Ninth St., Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Adkins family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Adkins family. (423) 743-1380.