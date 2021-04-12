JOHNSON CITY - Judy Ann Adams, age 59, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Judy was born on June 10, 1961 to Billy Blake “B.B.” Adams and the late Thelma Jean Widener Adams in Johnson City. She graduated from Science Hill High Scholl in 1979.
Judy attended services at Lynwood Christian Church. Growing up, she and her sister attended services at East Unaka Christian Church.
A friend to everyone, Judy did not know a stranger. Her hobby was keeping track of birthdays, deaths, anniversaries, and other special days in the lives of people she knew and loved. She was very bright and she made the most out of her life, despite her disabilities.
In addition to her mother, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark Edward Adams and Stephen Blake Adams; infant nephew, Michael Burgner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, B.B. (and Peggy) Adams; sisters, Debra (and Bobby) Feathers and Larent Gregg; fiancé, Eddie Oliver; granddaughter, Ryleigh Burgner; special aunt, Dotty Simmons and her daughters, Suesie and Bunny, and Bunny’s daughter, Callie; nieces and nephews, Joshua Burgner, Eric Burgner, Robert Ford, Jessie Ford, Brandy (and Bob) Smith (and their son), Leslie Feathers (and her children), Blake Adams, and Megan Adams; and special friends, Marcella Peeke, Martha Wade, Lana Buckingham, Joy Beth Foster, Wayne and Sue Dulaney, Kenneth and Richard Broyles, and her multitude of other friends.
Judy’s family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow, at 8 p.m., under the direction of Terry Austin. The funeral service will be live-streamed and available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under Judy’s obituary page, and it will be available for 90 days. The graveside service will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those that wish to attend are asked to assemble at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 11:50 a.m. to go in procession. The graveside service will be recorded and uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Judy’s obituary page, by 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Pallbearers will include: Robert Arwood, Johnny Chandler, Dennis Carr, Mike Johnson, Matt Johnson, Charles Buchanan, Joe Dulaney, and Chris Dulaney.
Special thanks to Lisa Torbett and her other nurses on 2800, the nursing staff on 2300, and Ballad Hospice for their care and support.
