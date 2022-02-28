JOHNSON CITY - Judson “Jud” Carter Jr., 76, Johnson City passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of the late Judson Marion Carter Sr. and Pauline Neal Byrd Carter. Jud was a graduate of Science Hill High School. He started his career at the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in Washington, DC where he worked as a Budget Analyst. He then joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne Division and receiving The Army Commendation Medal and the Air Assault Award. Jud retired from the Internal Revenue Service after many years of service. Jud was a very caring man who loved his family and friends. He worked hard at doing his best to do the best job for his employers and his duties in the Army. Jud fought a long battle of 10 years with Dementia and Parkinson’s. He developed pneumonia and Covid during his last few weeks. His sister Mary was his caregiver since 2012 so he could stay home until he had to have professional care. He was the best brother you could have.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Forbes of Johnson City; his nephews, Larry Pickering and his wife, Bobbie Lou of Corryton, TN, Eddie Pickering of Virginia and Hunter Pope of Johnson City; great-nieces, Melinda, Chelsea, Grace, Seren, Serinity, Amelia, Trinity, Paisley, Sienna and Chandra; great-nephews, Nicholas, Anthony, Major, Chris, Austin, Cody, Ki and Val. Also, several cousins.
Graveside service for Mr. Carter will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Kelly Pierson officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. 423-928-2245