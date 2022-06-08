JOHNSON CITY - Judith Sweeney Taylor born October 21, 1945, has passed away at her residence in Jonesborough, TN June 7, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband William Morris Taylor, her mother Earline Souther, and brothers Richard Souther and William Souther.
Judy is survived by her children William Trent Taylor; Robyn Davidson (husband Miguel Gonzalez), and children Taylor (Audra) and Brooke Davidson; Lisa (Chad) Stephens and three children Micah Stephens (Tori), Anna (Timothy) Maxwell and Sarah Stephens. Also survived by her sister Karen (Steve) Davis and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a faithful member and teacher at Skyline Heights Baptist Church for 47 years. She enjoyed her career as a nurse and adored her family. She is loved and treasured beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends Friday June 10 at 5:00 pm with a service to follow at 6:00 pm. The service will be held at Skyline Heights Baptist Church (Depot City) 1601 Skyline Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604. If desired in lieu of flowers, make donation to your favorite charity.