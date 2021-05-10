JOHNSON CITY - Judith “Judy” Ann Poe Cancellaro, 79, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home.
Judy was born February 18, 1942 in Siler City, North Carolina to Henry Clarence Poe and Janice Nall. She earned her B.A. degree from Campbell University.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener and a member of Shady Oaks Garden Club and she enjoyed staying active with her friends on her tennis team, “Hot Flashes.”
Judy was an exceptional artist whose artwork has been located all throughout Washington County. She excelled at portraits and paintings. She and her mentor, John Alan Maxwell, painted the mural originally located in Hamilton Bank. Her other noteworthy pieces of work include the portrait of Andrew Jackson at the Jonesborough courthouse and her ET mural that was displayed at St. Mary’s Catholic School for many years. She was also involved with the Reece Museum at ETSU.
“Mom of Many” is how Judy will always be remembered.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Anthony Cancellaro.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Vito Anthony Cancellaro (Tara), Henry Anthony Cancellaro (Jennifer), Luigi Anthony Cancellaro, and Antoinette Ann Cancellaro (Jordan); grandchildren, Julia, Cecilia, Lydia, Bianca, and Luigi; and siblings, Sarah Ribeiro (Joe), Ronald (Cindy), and Anthony (Vicki).
There will be a memorial Mass at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, under the direction of Father Dustin Collins.
Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or St. Mary’s Catholic Church (2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601 or https://stmarysjc.weshareonline.org/).
