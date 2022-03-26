JONESBOROUGH - Judith Ann Robertson, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 22 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Marvin and Ada Walter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Lee Robertson.
Judith graduated from Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University, where she obtained a degree in Music Education, and delighted in teaching music for several years at local elementary schools after graduation. Judith and Lee were devoted members of Cherokee United Methodist Church, where Judith was the music director for over 40 years, leading adult, youth, and children’s choirs, handbell groups, and instrumental ensembles. She played with the Elizabethton Community Handbell Choir for over 20 years. Later in life Judith enjoyed leading the choir at Otterbein United Methodist Church, singing with the congregation at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, and playing handbells at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. Judith’s love of music filled her life with joy and influenced many others over the years.
Judith was a volunteer throughout her life dedicating her time and energy to causes that were important to her. She made many close friends through United Methodist Women, Church Women United, Asbury Center, and The Melting Pot. Judith and Lee especially loved connecting with and supporting college students who attended Cherokee and the ETSU Wesley Foundation.
Nothing made Judith happier than living on the farm and raising the girls with Lee; they loved hosting friends and family in their home. Judith was quick to laugh and smile, especially when spending time with her sister Brenda. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and loving on her cats.
Judith is survived by her daughter Leanna Johnson, son-in-law Brandon Johnson, and daughter Laura Robertson; sister Brenda Hamilton (Gordon) and niece Amye Hamilton; sister-in-law Lynda Newman and niece April White (Monty); sister-in-law Sherry Robertson, niece Whitney Crawford (Matthew) and nephew David Robertson. She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Gary Robertson and Dexter Newman and nephew David Hamilton.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-1:30PM on Saturday, April 2 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church (110 Mary St., Johnson City, TN 37615) with visitation following. Reverends Kim Hingers, Paul Longmire, and Randy Pasqua will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ETSU Wesley Foundation or the Roy A. Robertson Scholarship Fund at ETSU.
