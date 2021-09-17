JOHNSON CITY - Judith Ann Mann, age 59, of Johnson City, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a loving wife, mother of three and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 26 ½ years, David Mann; two daughters, Amanda Lynn Tinker and Catherine Michelle Anderson (Montana); son, Mark Alexander, Jr and Lauren Joyner; grandchildren, Dalton, Austin, Delaney, Alexis, Brandon, Lacey, Tyler, Noah, Remington, Barrett, Ashton, Bella, Ali, Hannah, and Jacob; great-granddaughter, Ari; sister, Carolyn Tweed; two brothers, John Pickering, Jr. (Melody) and Phillip Pickering (Reita); several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Jean Mann; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Kris Horton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Pickering, Sr.
At Mrs. Mann’s request, there will be no services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.