UNICOI - Judi Carol Light Hopson, age 70, Unicoi, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, with her husband by her side. She is a daughter of Angela Beth McCoy Light and the late Carson Carl Light. Judi was a native of Kingsport and moved to Unicoi in 1995.
She graduated from Ketron High School, Kingsport in 1969 and Judi attended ETSU. Judi was a writer and she worked at Kingsport Times for several years. She wrote articles for many other newspapers as well. Judi was a Book Editor, and she published several books on Stress Management for EMT, Law Enforcement and Medical Personnel. She served as Secretary for Unicoi Ruritan Club.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Carson Light.
Judi leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of twenty-six years, James A. Hopson; mother, Angela Beth McCoy Light; brother, Randall Light and wife, Amy of Carneales, NC; three nieces: Shelby Light, Charlotte, NC, Carson Light of New York and Shanna Light, Johnson City; two step-daughters: Deandria Bogart and husband, Robert, Deborah Britt and husband, Jim; one step-son, Jamie Hopson and wife, Summer, Erwin; step-granddaughter, Tonya Odom and husband, Doug; step-great granddaughter’s: Ninsley and Lilly, Elizabethton; step-grandson, Adam Bogart, Nashville; her very best friend, Priscilla Harris and husband, Doug; six brothers-in-law: Wayne Hopson and wife, Barbara, Doyle Hopson and wife, Shannon, Don Hopson and wife, Glinda, Doug Hopson and wife, Cynthia, Gary Hopson and wife, Sherry and Bob Hopson; sister-in-law, Betty Hawkins and husband, Larry.
Judi’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home. Reverend Mike Pinner will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Wednesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Judi to: Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia Street, Unicoi, TN 37692 or Unicoi Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 24, Unicoi, TN 37692.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hopson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Hopson family. (423) 743-1380.