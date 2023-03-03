ELIZABETHTON - Judge Arden Lincoln Hill of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, Judge Hill was born in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Dayton and Nell (Lacy) Hill. In addition to his parents, Judge Hill was also preceded in death by his sister, June Hill Morton; his brother, Reverend Jack Hill; and his beloved daughter, Cynthia June Hill.

Judge Hill was a proud United States Army Air Corp veteran, having served his country valiantly in World War II. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and a graduate of the University of Tennessee Law School. He began his distinguished judicial career as the General Sessions Judge for Carter County, serving 8 years and then served an additional 24 years for the First Judicial District as Criminal Court Judge. Judge Hill was a loyal and devoted member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 65 years and also as Deacon Emeritus. He was also a Sunday School teacher at Immanuel and was the last member of the Adult Senior Men’s Sunday School Class. He also served as a deaf communicator, using sign language at the church. Judge Hill enjoyed ETSU basketball and was also a member of the President’s Club at ETSU. He loved hunting and nature in general.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.