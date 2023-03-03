ELIZABETHTON - Judge Arden Lincoln Hill of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, Judge Hill was born in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Dayton and Nell (Lacy) Hill. In addition to his parents, Judge Hill was also preceded in death by his sister, June Hill Morton; his brother, Reverend Jack Hill; and his beloved daughter, Cynthia June Hill.
Judge Hill was a proud United States Army Air Corp veteran, having served his country valiantly in World War II. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and a graduate of the University of Tennessee Law School. He began his distinguished judicial career as the General Sessions Judge for Carter County, serving 8 years and then served an additional 24 years for the First Judicial District as Criminal Court Judge. Judge Hill was a loyal and devoted member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 65 years and also as Deacon Emeritus. He was also a Sunday School teacher at Immanuel and was the last member of the Adult Senior Men’s Sunday School Class. He also served as a deaf communicator, using sign language at the church. Judge Hill enjoyed ETSU basketball and was also a member of the President’s Club at ETSU. He loved hunting and nature in general.
Those left to remember and cherish Judge Hill’s legacy include his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Ann (McCampbell) Hill; his son, Mark Kevin Hill of Elizabethton; and his granddaughter, Catherine Voretta Hill of New York City; one nephew, Mike Hill; and one niece, Karen Hill Owen and her daughter, Caroline Hill Owen. Many fellow church family, neighbors, friends and extended family also survive and will miss him tremendously.
A celebration of Judge Arden Hill’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Tim Tapp and Pastor David Hyers officiating. A time for friends to visit with the family will be conducted between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
Judge Hill will be laid to rest following the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Mike Hill, Gary Owen, Bill Hampton and Greg Bowers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Carter County Bar Association and former judges including Judge Robert Cupp, Don York, Bill Grover, Dr. Larry Proffitt, Pres Wolfe, Preston Wolfe and Will Grover.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Abundant Christian Living for their love and compassion shown to Judge Hill and his family during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Judge Hill’s honor to the Tennessee Schools for the Deaf, 2725 Island Home Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37920.
