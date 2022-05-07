JOHNSON CITY - Jude Anthony Farrey, age 19, of Johnson City, Tennessee left the physical realm on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
A lifetime resident of Johnson City, Jude was born on June 23, 2002 to Justin Farrey and Pearl Cottrell. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 2020 and he was attending ETSU with aspirations of following in his parents’ footsteps to become a nurse. He was also a member of the Science Hill Mountain Bike Club and he worked at Chipotle.
Outside of work and school, Jude’s friends were an essential part of his life, and he cherished his time spent with them. He will always be remembered for his kind and caring heart and the impact he left on the lives of others.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jean Cottrell and paternal great-grandfather, Harry P. Cheney.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Justin (and Shelly) Farrey; mother, Pearl Cottrell; brothers, Finn Farrey, Malachi Bullock, and Axel Bullock; maternal grandfather, Anthony Forbes; paternal grandparents, Larry and Kay Norris; and paternal great-grandmother, Opal Cheney.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm. The memorial service will be livestreamed and available to view under Jude’s obituary page on the Morris-Baker website and it will be available for 90 days.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.