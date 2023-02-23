BRADENTON, FL - Juanita Reed West-Brook Burger, 82, Bradenton, FL, died February 18, 2023. Born in Memphis, TN, she grew up in Jonesborough, TN. Juanita married Charles F. Burger, June 30, 1963. It was in Lake Worth, FL where she began her career with the Social Security Administration as a service representative and claims representative. At which time they started their family with the birth of their daughters, Robin Lee in 1966 and Amy Sue in 1969. In 1972 the Burger family moved to Bradenton, FL during which Juanita took a brief break from working to be a stay-at-home mother during her daughters elementary school days. She returned to the Social Security Administration in Bradenton until she retired in early 2003. She was an active dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church since 1972. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Memaw and friend. She was a very unique lady with a big contagious smile that would light up any room. She gave hugs that warmed your heart. Her willingness to place others before her own needs and help in any way she could were only a brief insight into the way she expressed her love for others. She showed Jesus love to everyone. She loved her family and if you were her friend, you had her as a friend for life. She is predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Charles F. Burger and her nephew, Brian G. Honeycutt.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Daniel) Carter of Bradenton, FL and Amy (Douglas) Walker of Sarasota, FL; sisters-in -law, Norma B. (Paul) Mays of Johnson City, TN and Linda B. Honeycutt of Lantana, FL; Her five grandsons, Reed (Mackenzie), Wade and Cale Carter and George and James Walker; niece, Glenda H. (Mark) Smith of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Visitation will be 5-7PM, Friday, February 24, 2023 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Services will be 11AM, Saturday, February 25, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, 603 11th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Private Burial will be at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Memorial Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfueral.com.