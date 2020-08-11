KNOXVILLE - Juanita Marie Collida, 73, of Knoxville, formerly Gray, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Elmcroft Memory Care in Knoxville.
Born in Johnson City, Tennessee, Juanita was the daughter of the late Rev. Doyle Hoilman and Delouris Phillips Hoilman.
Juanita loved the Lord and enjoyed leading children’s church and youth activities at The “Y” Free Will Baptist Church where her father was pastor. After his passing, she went on to attend service at Boone’s Creek Baptist Church.
Juanita had an exciting career as a Private Investigator, Certified Fire and Arson Investigator and owner of Investigative Resources, Inc. She was well regarded for her expertise and served on the Board of Directors and as the first female President of the TN Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators. When Gov. Ned McWherter formed the Tennessee Private Investigation Commission in 1991, he appointed Juanita to serve a five-year term, and was later appointed to subsequent term by Gov. Don Sundquist.
Juanita was a talker.... and a good listener.
The door was always open at her house and many friends, young and old, took that to heart. Anyone who dropped in had a place to stay, a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. There was food too, though it was usually burnt....but she always had Pepsi or sweet tea to wash it down and good conversation to smooth it over.
Juanita was unique, like her name & her occupation. She was very fond of chocolate, put butter on everything and enjoyed watching Survivor and crime shows.
Juanita loved her family fiercely and could talk about her three grandchildren for hours.
In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her sister, Dianne Sue Huffine; and son, Bobby Doyle Jones.
Survivors include: husband, Frank Collida; daughter, Beth Dishner and husband Andy; grandchildren, Maddy, Lexie and Gaines Dishner; sisters, Beverly Edwards and Judy Chambers and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Fri, Aug. 14, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service, officiated by Scott Greene, will follow at 6 pm. An interment service will be held at 10 am Sat, Aug. 15, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Juanita’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
For those unable to attend, you may view the funeral service via livestream at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Collida family. (423) 282-1521