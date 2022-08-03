GREENBRIER - Juanita Holbert, 93, of Greenbrier TN, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2022. Born July 25, 1928, in Banner Elk, NC, to Zollie Butner Wooten, she lived most of her life in Johnson City, TN. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Holbert; 3 brothers, John, Ray, and Gene; and a sister Joyce.

Juanita worked hard, played hard and loved hard. She didn’t know a stranger, was the life of the party and was adored by everyone who knew her. Juanita loved the outdoors and plants. Of all her jobs, working for the Forestry Service was her favorite. Just days before her passing, she enjoyed her final ride in the country, with the wind blowing her hair and the sunshine on her face.