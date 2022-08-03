GREENBRIER - Juanita Holbert, 93, of Greenbrier TN, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2022. Born July 25, 1928, in Banner Elk, NC, to Zollie Butner Wooten, she lived most of her life in Johnson City, TN. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Holbert; 3 brothers, John, Ray, and Gene; and a sister Joyce.
Juanita worked hard, played hard and loved hard. She didn’t know a stranger, was the life of the party and was adored by everyone who knew her. Juanita loved the outdoors and plants. Of all her jobs, working for the Forestry Service was her favorite. Just days before her passing, she enjoyed her final ride in the country, with the wind blowing her hair and the sunshine on her face.
Juanita was strong in her faith and was greeted at heaven’s gate with a bouquet of red carnations by those loved ones who went before her.
Juanita is survived by her sister Sylvia Shankle, 5 children: Edna (Jim) Barker; Steve (Sue) Barnett; Glenda Barnett-Streicher; Anita (Bill) Shelton; and Jeannie Blakely. She also has 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves more nieces, nephews, and friends than you can count.
Her wish is for there no be no formal service, but for everyone who loved her to cherish their memory of her in any way they choose. Her remains will be spread in the many places that she loved, Laurel Bloomery, TN; Snowflake, VA; Panama City, FL; and wherever the next cruise ship takes her.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier is in charge of these arrangements.