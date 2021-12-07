JOHNSON CITY - Juanita Faye Wolfe Hodge, 74, of Johnson Ciy, was taken suddenly to be with the Lord on December 5th, 2021.
She attended the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren in Blountville. She liked to study her bible, do crafts, and paint.
In addition to her parents, Marvin J. Wolfe and Mollie Page Wolfe, she is preceded in death by: her husband, Ronnie Hodge; brother, Nathan Wolfe; two nephews, Cody and Jason; and brother-in-law, Eddie Frye.
Those surviving include: brothers, Fred Wolfe (Patsy), Allen Wolfe (Janet), Jake Wolfe (Wes); sisters, Ada Frye, Thelma Reed, Janice Wyatt (Steve), and Brenda Silvers (Ronnie); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held for Faye at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Chapel doors will open at 5:00 PM to begin seating. A Graveside service will follow at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Services for Faye Hodge will be officiated by Pastor Chuck Babb. Active pallbearers will be: Ronnie Silvers, Dustin Wolfe, Jonathan Wolfe, Zach Sauls, Steve Wyatt, Mike Whitson, and Andy Boyer.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
