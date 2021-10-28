JOHNSON CITY - Juanita DeLoach Hicks, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at her residence. Juanita was born in Carter County to the late JG DeLoach and Dorothy Nadine Ellis DeLoach. In addition to her parents, Juanita was also preceded in death by her daughter, Brandy Ann Hicks; her oldest brother, Burlus J. DeLoach and another brother, Kenneth M. DeLoach.
Juanita retired from Kennametal as a machinist and was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Jonson City.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David M. Hicks, of the home; a sister, Dorothy F. Cooper (Dennis) of Athens, TN; a brother, Victor S. DeLoach (Judy) of Elizabethton, TN; a special adopted son, Charlie Norman (Beth) of Elizabethton; and a lifelong friend, Paula “Polly” Jones Grindstaff. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Juanita DeLoach Hicks will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Hobbie McCreary officiating. Music will be provided by Rick Sweeney. Active pallbearers will be Joseph Taylor, Vic DeLoach, Stacy Whitson, Russell Cooper, Brian DeLoach, Bradley Whitson, Josh Whitson and Gage DeLoach. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 2:15 PM on Saturday to go in procession.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 in memory of Juanita.
