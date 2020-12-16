ELIZABETHTON - Juan Samuel Orduna, 58, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Guanajuato, Mexico, he had lived in Carter County for 35 years. He was employed by C & C Mobile Home Service, Watauga. His hobby was working on vehicles. He was of the Catholic Faith. Samuel was preceded in death by his father Belen Orduna.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Mary Jackson Orduna. His mother, Josefina Vasquez Orduna. His children: April Gonzalez, Hollie Ferguson and Diego Herrera Two Grandchildren: Christian Herrera and Anthony Gonzalez. His Siblings: Ofelia Cardenas, Ester Orduna, Efrain Orduna, Jose, Alvaro, Lizabeth Orduna, Javier Orduna and Several nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Steve Waycaster officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Blevins Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Friday will be: Charles Guinn, Jr., Charles Lee Guinn, Joshua Lovette, Diego Herrera, A.J. Carver, Joseph Mellichamp and Harold Smith, Jr. Thank you to the following: Patricia & Charles Guinn, Clayton Mobile Home, Allan Carver, Sr., John Fletcher, Sonny Fletcher, Mike and Heather Richardson, Jerry Carden, Sr., Jerry Carden, Jr, Tony Onks and Marc Helton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Orduna family