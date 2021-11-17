CARTER COUNTY - JP Pritchard, age 87, of Carter County, Tennessee was peacefully called home from his residence on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
A native of Carter County, JP was the son of the late James “Jim” Pritchard and Polly Hughes Pritchard. In addition to his parents, JP was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Pritchard; three sisters, Bonnie Patterson, Carlee Delillo and Doshie Pritchard; six brothers, Robert Prichard, Nathan Pritchard, Hobart Pritchard, Gaines Pritchard, Eugene Pritchard and Benny Pritchard.
Survivors left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Debi Lee, son in law, Ron Lee and several nieces and nephews.
JP loved old westerns, hunting and fishing with friends and his nephew. He retired from Local #538 Welding and Pipefitting and was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
The family would like to extend with great appreciation, a heartfelt thank you to Pepper Mowell, Monica Smith and Teresa Turner for their wonderful love and care.
A private family service will be conducted.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Pritchard family. Office: 423-542-2232, Service information line, 423-543-4917.