2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day and not for me only, but unto all of them that love his appearing.
Joyce Priscilla Goines was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 8, 1939, to the late Alexander Robinson and Mattie Robinson. Joyce attended New York City Public Schools and graduated from Franklin K Lane High School.
Joyce was a civic minded woman who selflessly offered time and talents to the church and community She served on the Umoja Unity Committee, Inc Board of Directors, the Melvin Stevens and the Thomas Wade Scholarship Committees at Carver Recreation Center and the Washington County/JC Chapter of the NAACP. With the NAACP she served as Vice President, President for 2 terms, and Secretary until her health began to fail. She was honored in 2014 with her Picture on the Carver Rec Wall of Fame for her volunteer/fundraising efforts. She also impacted the lives of many children through her employment at Coalition for Kids Afterschool Program, where she worked for 13 years. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Paul Goines, her loving children Bruce Walker (Karen), Russell Walker (Nancy), and Lee Woody. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
On October 7, 2021, the sun set quietly, and God saw that Joyce needed rest from her labor and it was time for her to come home.
