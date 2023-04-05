JOHNSON CITY - Joyce Norman, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was the daughter of the late J.C. Nave and Irene Cornett Morton Nave.

Joyce attended Boones Creek Christian Church. She was a loving mother and sister and worked at Texas Instruments for several years.

