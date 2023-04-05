JOHNSON CITY - Joyce Norman, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was the daughter of the late J.C. Nave and Irene Cornett Morton Nave.
Joyce attended Boones Creek Christian Church. She was a loving mother and sister and worked at Texas Instruments for several years.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by five sisters, Louise Ingram, Iva Lee Beamer, Charlotte Street, Monnie Williams, and Marion Hulse; three brothers, Cecil Morton, James Leonard Morton and Charles Morton.
Joyce is survived by her only child, Monica Norman; her sisters, Carolyn Lyons (Lloyd) of Elizabethton, Ruth Lovelace (Terry) of Elizabethton, her twin brother, James Nave of Kingsport; her sister-in-law, Judy Morton and sister-in-law, Becky Morton; special niece, Carlena and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Lyons Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Saturday.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is truly honored to serve the family of Joyce Norman.