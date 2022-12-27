JOHNSON CITY - Joyce Murr Sawyer, 84, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on December 25 2022 after an extended illness. Joyce was born in 1938 to the late Walter and Daisy Murr in Johnson City. She was retired from the State of Tennessee, Department of General Services and the Department of Defense, USAF. She was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and the Good News Sunday school. Joyce was also a member of the Johnson City Woman’s Club. She will be missed by family and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, John Sawyer, four brothers, George, Walt, Bud, and John as well as 3 sisters, Dorothy, Sabra, and Brenda. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Lynn Sawyer and husband Dan Cantrell of Kingsport, TN. Also survived by 3 sisters, Louise (Lou) Burzynski of Jonesborough, TN, Edna (Lester) Baldwin, Pace, FL, Linda (John) Miller, Jonesborough, TN; 3 brothers, Glenn (Virginia) Murr, Jonesborough, TN, Michael (Barbara) Murr, Jonesborough, TN, Ted Murr, Johnson City, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 12 to 1pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City. Funeral services will start at 1pm and Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Gardens. Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City is honored to serve the Sawyer family. Condolences may be left at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com