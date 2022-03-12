JONESBOROUGH - Joyce L. Ball of Jonesborough passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was a native of Lexington, Kentucky and was a daughter of the late Stanley and Zella Eldridge Berryman. Joyce loved the Lord and before she became ill, she read her Bible daily. She loved the beach, dream catchers, anything purple, dogs, crossword puzzles, soap operas and an ice-cold coke and her coffee in the mornings. But most of all she loved her family. Joyce did not judge anyone. Everyone was welcome in her home. Joyce retired from Kroger’s where she worked for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Ball in 2021; a sister, Deborah Peters; brothers, Gary Berryman and Dennis Berryman; granddaughter, Skyler Drexler: grandson, Alex Dugger ; her son-in-law, Bobby Ferguson.
Survivors include her children, Theresa France and husband, Randy, Crystal Dugger, Amy Correll and husband, Billy and Debra Ferguson. Two granddaughters, Ashley France Drexler and Whitney Dishner; five grandsons, Sam Ford, Dakota Miller, Elijah Ferguson, Jonathon Miller and Joseph Miller; one great-granddaughter and four great-grandsons; sisters, Gerri Peters and husband, Marion and Valarie Green’ brother, Larry Berryman and wife, Leslie; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Joyce will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Greg Canter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 37604