JOHNSON CITY - Joyce Knox Gray, 94, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Johnson City, TN.
Joyce was born in Phenix City, AL, and had lived in Johnson City since 1975. She was a daughter of the late Jim and Laura Knox of Columbus, GA.
JOHNSON CITY - Joyce Knox Gray, 94, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Johnson City, TN.
Joyce was born in Phenix City, AL, and had lived in Johnson City since 1975. She was a daughter of the late Jim and Laura Knox of Columbus, GA.
Joyce was an employee of Johnson City Schools for 25 years, serving as the school secretary at Fairmont Elementary and Towne Acres Elementary Schools.
She was an active member of Central Baptist Church, where she served on numerous committees and also served as a deacon. She taught Sunday School classes for many years.
Joyce was a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years. During her retirement, she greatly enjoyed China painting as her hobby.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Chaplain Lee Gray.
Survivors include her 5 children: Elizabeth Vines, Little Rock, AR; Bonnie Cook (Rob), Weaverville, NC; Beverly Halperin (Dan), Forest Grove, OR; Paul Gray (Kathy) Piney Flats, TN; and Cathy Carlomagno (Matthew), Decatur, GA; 11 grandchildren, Kristen Pashchuk, Adam Cook, Mark Simpkins, Ellar Cooper, Joy Halperin, Jonathan Simpkins, Meredith Halle, Jeremy Halperin, Hannah Mortimer, Abigail Gray and Lee Rachel Carlomagno;12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Dominion Senior Living and Avalon Hospice.
The family of Joyce Gray will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Central Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM.
Joyce will be interred with her husband at Mountain Home National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations kindly accepted to Meal on Wheels: www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.