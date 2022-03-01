HAMPTON - Joyce Johnson James, 82, Hampton, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Carter County May 31, 1939 to the late George W. & Libby Benfield Johnson. Joyce was a 1957 graduate of Hampton High School. She loved working in her garden and quilting. She was a Charter member of Braemar Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby R. James, January 31, 2000, by a sister, Faye Johnson Potter and Three brothers: Bill Johnson, Walter Johnson and Joe Johnson.
Survivors include her children: Terri James Shipley, Elizabethton, Bobby R. James II and Cathy Selbert and LeAnna James Brummitt and husband Mike all of Hampton. Six Grandchildren: Amber & Adam McElyea, Jordan Lambert & wife Erika, Daniel “Opie” Lambert, Bobby James III, Michaela & Hunter Skalecki,and Kortnee Brummitt. Her Great Grandchildren:Neelynn , ShyAnne, JJ, Brayden, Andrew, Ridge and Lincoln. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in the D.O. Johnson Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Great Grandsons. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
