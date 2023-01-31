Joyce Davis DeMent went to heaven to dance and sing with Jesus on Tuesday, January 19, 2023. Joyce was known for standing up for Jesus in her faith and working in various positions in her church in Salisbury, NC (North Main Baptist) for many years. Joyce was married in January 1952 to Henry Franklin Davis. They were married for 46 years. After Henry's passing, she met and married Ernest J. DeMent whom she met at North Main Baptist Church. She was married to him for 10 years until his death. She later resided with family members in North Carolina and Tennessee until she became a resident of American House in Johnson City, TN. She eventually moved from American House to National Health Cooperation (NHC) following an illness that eventually led to a decline in her health and passing.
Some of the things she experienced in her life were playing basketball in high school and living in the Philippines during Henry's Air Force assignments. Other places she lived with her family were Greenville, SC, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Along the way, she had 4 children, Jeannie Kirkland (TN), Richard Davis (NC), Sheryl Rabon (deceased) and Timothy Davis (WVA). She also left behind grandchildren; Sasha and Sidney Rabon (Sheryl), Jarrett Davis and Traci Davis (Rick) and Abby Gilbert and Zachary Edwards (Jeannie). Great grandchildren included Jay and Mary Cleary, Zimmie Hernandez, Mollie, Rory and Avery Edwards, Colt Davis, & Drew and Mae Gilbert.
Services will be held February 2, 2023 at Summersett Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. in Salisbury, NC.