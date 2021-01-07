GREENEVILLE - Joyce Darlene Saults Hartsell, age 75, of Greeneville, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She always had a big smile for everyone. She loved her church and church family. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Ray Hartsell; sons, Jeffery Lynn Hartsell, Dennis Ray Hartsell, and Brian Keith Hartsell; parents, Carl William and Mary Ruth Hodges Saults; sister, Betty Jane Saults; brothers, Billy Joe Saults and Howard Lewis Saults.
She is survived by her brother, Donald (Loretta) Saults and Glen Dale (Diane) Saults, both from Limestone; sisters, Jannie Carolyn (Alton) McIntosh from Chuckey and Ruth Elizabeth (Tony) Black from Knoxville; step-daughters, Joyce Ann Lowe from Limestone and Janice Price from Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Limestone. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Charles Morgan and Charles Morgan, Jr. officiating. Interment services will follow in the church cemetery.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions please wear your mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.