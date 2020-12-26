MARYVILLE - Joyce Bible Denny passed away December 20, 2020 at Asbury Place of Maryville from complications of Covid 19. She was born January 20, 1943 to Eugene and Margaret Bible of Johnson City. A gifted musician she played piano and organ for Otterbien UMC, East Pine Grove Park UMC, and West Market Street UMC. Joyce worked as secretary for General Shale and Free Service Tire Company and made friends in the churches and workplaces. She also volunteered in the after-school tutor program for Northside Elementary School.
Joyce was a loving single mother to John Eugene Miller and Matthew Flint Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Flint Miller. Joyce leaves behind those who loved her generous spirit, dry wit, and warm smile, son, Reverend John Miller (Carla), and grandchildren, Hunter, Peter, and Jeda all of Hawaii; daughter-in-law, Tammy Dudney; grandchildren, Adisha Lovette (Steve), Ciara Hoog (Eric), Matthew Miller, and John Charles Miller, and great grandchildren, Paisley, Kingsley Lailah, Letti, Braylie and Kaden all of Florida, and sisters, Judy Wyrick, Jane Bible, and Joan DeVoti (Paul) and their families of Tennessee.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at our next family reunion. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joyce's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.