WARNER ROBINS - Joyce Ann Amos peacefully passed away early on the morning of Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 78. The daughter of the late Earnest and Carrie Hicks, Joyce was born on October 29, 1942, in Gray, Tennessee. She was a proud military wife and with her husband, they moved around often. She worked in quality control at Frito-Lay for 17 years before becoming a Church Secretary at the Cochran Field Church of God. Joyce was of the Pentecostal faith. She had a green thumb and enjoyed cultivating many types of flowers. She was also a talented singer. All will miss Joyce dearly as she imprinted on the lives of many during her time here on earth.
In addition to her parents, her son, Stephen Amos and her daughter, Sandra Amos, preceded Joyce in death.
Her legacy will live on through her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Amos; son, William Bill Amos, Jr. (Deb) of Colorado; daughter-in-law, Gaye (McCullough) Harris of Centerville; grandchildren, Christopher Amos (Sylvia) of Texas; Kayla Crow of Indiana; Clayton Amos of Missouri; Ashley Poole of Statesboro; and Alyssa Simpson and Amanda Simpson, both of Tennessee.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 22, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Joyce will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
