JOHNSON CITY - Joy Phillips Strickland, age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.
Joy was born March 6, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Otha Fulton Phillips and Nellie Faye Lurry Phillips. After graduating from Texas High School, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tusculum University.
Joy was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She showed her love of God through her generosity to help those in need. She had an entrepreneur’s spirit and she never lost sight of helping others. She was gracious and incredibly generous with her love. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Jack; children, Bo Strickland, Brent Thomas, David Strickland, Doug Strickland, Jan Lindsay, Karen Blevins, and Shana Bush; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Joy’s family will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (2211 E Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601). A funeral Mass will take place immediately following the visitation, at 12:30 pm, under the direction of Father Dustin Collins. The Mass will be livestreamed and available to view on St. Mary’s YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/b4Qwecv9yOI. The link will also be available on the Morris-Baker website, under Joy’s obituary page. Interment at Monte Vista Memorial Park will occur at a later date.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Wellmont Hospice House for their exceptional care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joy’s honor may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, please notate for the Parish of Life Center, or Haven of Mercy (http://www.havenofmercy.net/donate.html).
