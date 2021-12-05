ERWIN - Joshua Judkins, age 28, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Unicoi County, Josh is a son of Mike Judkins and Christy Owens. Josh was the lead vocalist of Bound by the Crown and enjoyed drag racing, reading and collecting oddities. He is preceded in death by grandparents: Henry and Lois Judkins; aunt: Sandra Noe; uncle Tommy Judkins; uncle: Lester “Brother” Veino; great grandparents: Bonnie and Bill Alexander, Linie and Althea Robinson, Stanley and Rellie Ponder; step-brother: Anthony Owens; and nephew: Richard Owens.
Joshua Judkins has left behind to cherish his memory: Father, Mike (Pops) Judkins; Mother and Step-Father: Christy and Randy Owens; sister: Sarah Judkins; step-brothers: Scotty Owens, Dusty McKee, and William Owens and Susie Esparza; grandparents: Bill and Brenda Ponder; uncles: Craig Ponder and wife, Tammy, Curtis Ponder and wife, Kim; several loving cousins, numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Joshua Judkins in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Ponder, Rev. Kevin Laws, Rev. Craig Ponder, and Rev. Curtis Ponder will officiate. Eulogies will be given by family and friends. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley. A committal service will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those who will attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 PM to go in procession. Active pallbearers will be Jonathon Ponder, Dalton Ponder, Luke Ponder, Dusty McKee, William Owens, Scotty Owens, Brett Kingrea, Jacob Britt, JD Livingston, Josh Pike, Scotty Owens, and Tyler Padgett. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Wright, Dylan Shelton, Josh Herald, Brandon Patton, Jason Huskins, Coty VanHoy, and Jaquan Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Winston Salem, 419 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Joshua Judkins through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.