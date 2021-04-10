JONESBOROUGH - Joshua “Josh” Michael Bolden, age 29, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born in Washington County, Tennessee, to Michael Glen Bolden and Sherry Lynn Giles Bolden. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Pauline Bolden and J.R. and Louise Giles.
Josh was of the Baptist faith and had attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. He was a 2009 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and attended Northeast State Community College. Josh loved to play baseball and football. He had such a kind heart for people he knew and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents Mike and Sherry Bolden, he is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Garden of the Last Supper at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor John Herdman officiating.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, Bus Ministry, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray, TN 37615 or to an animal shelter of choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Bolden family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Joshua “Josh” Michael Bolden and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.