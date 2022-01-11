Joshua Ashley Lightsey was born December 18, 1977 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late John H. Lightsey Jr. and Etta Williams Perry. Harry Perry entered his life at a young age and continued as a devoted father until he departed this life. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Smyrna First Baptist Church. Joshua was a very loving, caring, and compassionate person. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He was funny, social, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed flying his drones, deer hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
He departed his life on January 9, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Roby Williams; father, John Lightsey; brother Joshua Perry; sister-in-law Rachele Lightsey; and his loving great great aunts, Beryl and Kate Ensor.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Camille Lightsey of their home in Dickson, TN, three beautiful daughters Taneah Lightsey, Jada Lightsey, and Aliyah Lightsey all of Burlington, NC; his mother Etta (Harry) Perry; mother in law, Carol (Gerald) Jeffreys, and father-in-law, Ricky Poindexter, SR; brother in law, Ricky Poindexter, Jr; three brothers, Matt (Christy) Neece, Kevin Perry, and Jared Lightsey; his grandmother, June Williams; aunt, Judy (Joel) Veeneman and uncles, Kent (Gayle) Williams, and Dale (Cathy) Williams all of Elizabethton, TN and Frank Lightsey of Summerville, NC. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00-12:00 PM with funeral service following at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Ensor Cemetery in Elizabethton, TN at 2:00 PM EST. Pallbearers are Mitchell Zahn, Matt Neece, Jared Lightsey, Kevin Perry, Ricky Poindexter, Adrian Dugger, Amanda and Justin Timbs, and Chase Perry. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Trice, Will Capps, Eduardo Morales, Keith Mapp, Gage Lightsey, Preston Hall, and the Titan Tailgate Family.