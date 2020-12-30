JOHNON CITY - Josephine Voigt, age 81, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Josephine was born in Staten Island, New York to the late Joseph B and Emma E. Spelts English. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brucellen Peilucci; and a brother, John English.
Josephine retired as a dental hygienist and was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary and loved arts and crafts, Christmas, traveling and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Peter Voigt, of the home; two sons, Timothy Voigt, of Buffalo, NY and Craig Voigt and wife Caitlyn, also of Buffalo, NY; and two grandchildren, Miles Abraham Voigt and Juniper Voigt.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
