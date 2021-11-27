JOHNSON CITY - Josephine H. Nolan, 94, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Princeton Transitional Care.
She was born on May 17, 1927 to Joseph and Sophie (Podraza) Szewczyk in Chicago, Illinois.
She was the youngest of seven children born to this union. She was very proud to be a first-generation U.S. citizen. As a young woman she worked in factories during WWII.
She married James R. Nolan on June 12, 1952. She was a homemaker and an integral part of their rental properties in Chicago. They lived there until 2000 when they moved to Johnson City to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband, James and son, Timothy.
She is survived by her daughters; Kimberly Schneider, Johnson City, Tennessee; Barbara (Randall) Axon, Albany, Missouri and daughter-in-law Anne Nolan, Wray, Colorado, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on December 1st at Noon at Monte Vista Funeral Home with Father Dustin Collins officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderfully caring staff at both the Princeton Transitional Care and Princeton Assisted Living facilities.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Nolan family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Josephine Helen Nolan and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.