WADSWORTH, OH - Joseph R. Hammitt, age 56, of Wadsworth, formerly of Johnson City, TN, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, following a long period of declining health. Joseph was born on November 23, 1965, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Howard and Pansy (Humphries) Hammitt and graduated from Barberton High School. He worked in installation and repair for Lehman Awning in Massillon for 14 years, retiring in 2006 due to Muscular Dystrophy.

Joseph was a member of Harrison Christian Church in Johnson City, TN. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes and he loved NASCAR racing.

