WADSWORTH, OH - Joseph R. Hammitt, age 56, of Wadsworth, formerly of Johnson City, TN, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, following a long period of declining health. Joseph was born on November 23, 1965, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Howard and Pansy (Humphries) Hammitt and graduated from Barberton High School. He worked in installation and repair for Lehman Awning in Massillon for 14 years, retiring in 2006 due to Muscular Dystrophy.
Joseph was a member of Harrison Christian Church in Johnson City, TN. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes and he loved NASCAR racing.
Surviving are two brothers, James (Sandra) Hammitt and Jeff (Brenda) Hammitt; numerous nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Vicki Lucas; and a special friend, Tammy Taubert. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Barbara (Britt) Hammitt; and step-brother, Wayne Britt.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, October 15, 2022, at the Harrison Christian Church, 2517 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN, with Senior Minister Carl Gasser officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wadsworth Park Memorial Pavilion, 274 Grandview Avenue, Wadsworth, OH, on October 22, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or Muscular Dystrophy Association, 16600 Sprague Rd., Suite 190, Cleveland, OH, 44130 mda.org.
Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com.