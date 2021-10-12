JONESBOROUGH - Joseph (Pops) Wojtasiak ,52, of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. The son of James and Wilma Wojtasiak, Joseph was born in Wisconsin on December 16, 1968.
Joe was a man of many talents. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and anything to do with mechanics.
There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do or didn’t know and was always willing to help others. For this he will always be known as The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Joe was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Wojtasiak, sons Donovan and Trevor Wojtasiak, daughter Alexandria Wojtasiak, siblings, Susie and Mike Roraff, Cheryl Sanders, Debbie Stewart, Mike and Kathy Wojtasiak, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
