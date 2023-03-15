ROCKWOOD - Joseph Olen James, age 38, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home. Joseph was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Sandra (Orton) James and the late Jimmy Wade James. In addition to his father, Joseph was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Olen and Fae James and his maternal grandparents, Tom and Jean Orton.

Joseph was a sweet, loving and talkative man that was also helpful to anyone in need and respectful of others. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a talent for making knives, musical instruments and furniture.

