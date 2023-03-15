ROCKWOOD - Joseph Olen James, age 38, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home. Joseph was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Sandra (Orton) James and the late Jimmy Wade James. In addition to his father, Joseph was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Olen and Fae James and his maternal grandparents, Tom and Jean Orton.
Joseph was a sweet, loving and talkative man that was also helpful to anyone in need and respectful of others. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a talent for making knives, musical instruments and furniture.
Those left to cherish Joseph’s memory include his sons, Nathaniel James and Gabriel James; his mother and stepfather, Sandy and Jerry Harwood; his brothers and sister, Josh and Christy James, Justin James, Jacob James and Sarah and Josh Lunsford; his aunts, Debbie and Gary Cole, Crystal and Jeff Daugherty, Tammy James and Donnie Turner; and his uncles Tommy and Jill Orton, Tim and Renee Orton and James Orton. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 in the Fireside Room of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate Joseph’s life will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:50 AM on Saturday.
Words of comfort can be sent to the James family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Joseph Olen James.