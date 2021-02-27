GRAY - Joseph Maurice Cote, 86 of Gray, TN went to sleep in Jesus on February 26, 2021 at the home of his daughter.
Born on December 14, 1934 in Hartford, Connecticut, he was raised the first ten years of his life in an orphanage and then went to live with his father, sister and brothers. He lived in Harford, CT the first 34 years of his life. During that time, he did hotel management, worked as a firefighter and spent three years serving his country in the Army.
He married Leola when he was 32 years old. He had a passion for sharing Jesus with others and spent the rest of his career selling Christian books, giving Bible studies, preaching God’s word and pastoring. Even after retirement, he continued sharing Jesus with others in many ways. He was a prayer warrior and prayed for hundreds of people daily. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He loved dogs and animals, weather, reading, star information, studying his Bible, sharing Jesus with others, and spending time with his family and friends.
Gray Family Clinic is there today because of him. He was not medical but he found the property for GFC and an angel, appearing as a person, told him and the office manager to buy the property and put a clinic there and Christian doctors. He could be seen doing non-medical things around the office. He loved the clinic and how it thrived and gave God the glory for its success. He often prayed for the staff and patients that he interacted with.
He had some major heart problems and when the physicians found his condition at age 65 they were amazed that he even survived childhood. After several heart incidents he decided 10/2016 to go home with Amedysis hospice. He graduated from hospice 9/2019. Five days before he passed away, he was readmitted to Amedysis hospice. He loved seeing his hospice friends again!
2 Timothy 1:12 was one of Dad's favorite verses. "I know who I have believed". See you soon Dad.
Preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Celina Cote; wife, Leola Cote (married 51 years); two brothers, Maurice Cote and Robert Cote.
Surviving include his daughter, Rebekah Cote; his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Karen Cote; two grandchildren, Andrew and Amy Cote (all from Gray, TN); one sister, Florence Chiaravolloti.
Family will receive friends Saturday, March 6, from 3:00-3:45 at the Banner Elk Seventh-day Adventist church, 1551 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm with Elder Ken Hodges and Pastor David Ryder officiating. The family will stay by after the service for visitation as well.
Memorial donations may be made to Arctic Mission Adventure, Alaska Seventh-day Adventist
Conference, 6100 O'Malley Rd. Anchorage, Alaska 99507; alaskaconference.org.
