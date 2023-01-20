ELIZABETHTON - Joseph Lynn Campbell, 64, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 21, 1958 in Carter County to the late E.C. & Nell Dugger Campbell. Joe was a 1976 graduate of Unaka High School where he played Basketball and Football. He retired as Director of Operations at the Elizabethton Electric System after 28 years of service. After his retirement from the Electric System, he was employed as Safety Instructor for J.T. & S. out of Murfreesboro. He loved hunting, camping and farming. Joe was a member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Daniel Campbell.
Survivors include his wife: Kimberly Holly Campbell. One Daughter: Jaclyn Gifford. Two Stepchildren: Autumn (Nathan) Kyte and Brandon Little. Two Brothers: Richard (Pam) Campbell and Edward (Roberta) Campbell. Several nieces and nephews. His two cats: Patches & Eddie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Fairview Baptist Church, Watauga Road, Elizabethton with Pastor Gary Roe officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be his many, many friends that he has made through the years. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Campbell family.