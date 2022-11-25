Joseph Luke Hartley, Jr. Nov 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Luke Harley, Jr. died November 11, 2022 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.He was born in Johnson City, graduated high school in Daytona Beach, FL and received a BS from Appalachian State University.Joe was a Realtor, travel agent, security agent, and an actor in over 100 movie and tv appearances.He is survived by his nephew, David Rupert and family, cousin Mary Taylor, and many other cousins and friends, especially Mike, Wes, and John.Remembrance service will be held on Monday, Nov. 28 at 5:00 pm at West Main Street Christian Church, 246 W. Main Street, Johnson City, TN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fl Johnson City Joseph Luke Harley Jr. University Architecture Medicine Parkinson's Disease Mary Taylor Nephew David Rupert Recommended for you ON AIR