Hall of Fame sports columnist and popular sports talk show host, Joseph Johnson Biddle, known to those closest to him simply as “Bid”, lost his courageous battle with dementia on October 26, 2022. He was 78 years old and survived by his loving, caring wife Sharon, who along with friends and family will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He is also survived by his sister, Sally (Rick) Heydel; step-daughter, Leigh Anne Scott; God-Daughter Greeley Fulton; aunt, Mary (Chuck) Dickinson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

While dementia might have won this time, Bid didn’t do a lot of losing in his life, he won over the love of his life, Sharon, who he was married to for 47 years. Bid was a four-time Tennessee Sportswriter of the Year, selected by the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association. He was also a proud alum of ETSU where he was inducted into the Communication Department Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2013 the Tennessee Sports Writers Association welcomed Bid into the Hall of Fame and then in 2016 the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame welcomed Bid. Simply put, Bid was a winner and a true Hall of Famer.

