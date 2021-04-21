GREENEVILLE - Joseph Ralph Smith, Jr, 67, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Joe was born on August 3, 1953, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Joseph R Smith, Sr. and Iris Pate Smith. He was a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, but had lived in Greeneville, Tennessee, for the past 24 years.
Joe graduated high school from Fieldale-Collinsville located in Collinsville, Virginia. He was of the Baptist faith, a truck driver, and a cofounder of Smith Brothers Harley Davidson. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a love of hot rods. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Smith; brother-in-law, Mike Carmack; and best friend, Dave Miller.
Those left to cherish Joe’s memory include his loving wife, Kathy Swain Smith; three daughters, Amanda Barker & husband Josh, Angie Byrd Dillon, and Kara Evans; one sister, Nancy Smith Carmack; and five wonderful grandchildren.
The family will be having a private memorial service in Joe’s honor, a celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
