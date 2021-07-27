JOHNSON CITY - Joseph “Joe” P. Dobosz, 70, Johnson City, TN, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the loving arms of his wife, Kathy Dobosz.
Joe was born on April 8, 1951, in Rochester, NY to the late Irene and Paul Dobosz. He was the oldest of two siblings.
Joe formerly resided in Yuma, AZ, where he grew up and attended Kofa High School. In 1970, Joe married his first wife, and mother of his three children, Marian Lynn Fuller. In 1994, Joe remarried to Kathy Baines Dobosz.
From an early age, Joe was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycle riding. In the year before he passed, fly fishing in the lakes and rivers of Tennessee became his favorite hobby. Joe was a hard-working man with careers that ranged from railroading, mining, roughnecking, and truck driving. After moving to Tennessee, Joe enjoyed taking his vacations to make trips across the country to visit his children and friends and to enjoy the warm desert winters. He also loved bicycling, his pets, and traveling with his wife, Kathy.
In addition to his wife, survivors include: one daughter, Roberta Henry and her husband Lee, of Yuma, AZ; two sons, James Dobosz and his wife Gretchen, of Gilbert, AZ, and Daniel Dobosz and his wife Tara, of Yuma, AZ; one stepdaughter, Tonya Langenbrunner and her husband John, of Johnson City, TN; one stepson, Frank Jones, of Ft. Mill, SC; nine grandchildren, Seth, Kamryn, Emma, Grace, Domnic, Jaida, Ashley, Austin and Julia; one great granddaughter, Olivia; and one sister, Janet Markins, of Vail, AZ.
A committal service will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens with Mr. Z Cannon officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside by 12:20 PM. Friends are also welcome to visit Kathy and family at their home any time this week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Dobosz family via www.morrisbaker.com.