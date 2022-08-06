ERWIN - Joseph “Joe” Harold Gray, age 53, of Erwin, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Four Oaks Heath Care Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
A native of Johnson City, Tennessee, Joe was born September 10, 1968, to the late Billy and Margie Whaley Gray. He was a 1986 graduate of Science Hill High School. He worked as a Printing Press Operator for Innovate Graphics, Southeastern Color Graphics and Banta (which later became R R Donnelley).
Joe attended Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Erwin.
In his free time, Joe loved sports. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, baseball, hockey, and wrestling. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan, and his favorite professional teams were the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chicago Cubs and the Nashville Predators. He loved movies and could quote many of his favorites line by line.
Joe was humorous and super quick witted. His most endearing qualities were that he was gentle, EXTRA kind, loving and caring befriending anyone he ever met. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Curtis, Jr. and Richard Curtis; and his sister, Nancy Frye.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Ryan Gray; sister, Susie Banner; significant other, Deborah Fish; aunt, Linda Gray; uncle, Paul (Amy) Gray; nieces, Lorrie Curtis and Dalena Frye; nephew, Gary Frye; nephew in law, Shane Hale; great nieces, Taylor and Kendra Curtis; great nephews, Logan and Landon Frye and Dylan and Dustyn Hale; sister in law, Shirley Curtis; brother in law, Dale Frye; special relatives, Josephine Banner Gomes and John Banner; and his beloved cats, Pumpkin and Buddy.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Michael The Archangel (657 North Mohawk Dr., Erwin, TN 37650) with interment immediately following at the Banner Family Cemetery (1137 Brinkley Rd, Erwin, TN 37650). Services to be led by Father Tom Charters. Those wishing to attend are respectfully asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
Pall Bearers will be Joe Shank, Trey Williams, Tim Henley, Marcus Puckett, Jan Lancaster, Larry Clouse and Alex Lunceford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the donation link under the obituary page to help offset expenses.