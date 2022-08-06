ERWIN - Joseph “Joe” Harold Gray, age 53, of Erwin, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Four Oaks Heath Care Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

A native of Johnson City, Tennessee, Joe was born September 10, 1968, to the late Billy and Margie Whaley Gray. He was a 1986 graduate of Science Hill High School. He worked as a Printing Press Operator for Innovate Graphics, Southeastern Color Graphics and Banta (which later became R R Donnelley).