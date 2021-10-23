JOHNSON CITY - Joseph Jay Moore, 33, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, 18, October 2021.
He was a faithful follower of Christ and a loving son and brother. Joseph was a native of Johnson City and was a 2006 graduate of Science Hill High School. He earned his Associate Degree in Physical Therapy from Walters State Community College in 2012.
Joseph found faith at an early age and was an active member of Central Baptist Church in his younger years. God’s word provided him strength and comfort through both good and difficult times. Joseph found joy in the outdoors and was most content during days spent hiking along the Appalachian Trail. He was proud to lead the way to all the best swimming holes and enjoyed sharing all his favorite scenic spots with his family and friends. Surrounding himself in God’s creation truly put him at peace. As Joseph’s favorite country music artist, Eric Church, writes, “Don’t let fear steal your brave heart, don’t let doubt take your faith heart, it’s ok to cry, but don’t never break heart”.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Moore, and his grandfather, Albert Raby.
Joseph is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Diana Moore; his sister Kristin; his brother Asher; paternal grandfather, Virgil Moore, Erwin; maternal grandmother, Betty Raby, Johnson City; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 7:00 P.M., on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from the Sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601. Pastor Bryan Moore will officiate. Music will be led by Tony Martin.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00–7:00 P.M. at the church.
Those who would like to make donations in Joseph’s memory may do so to your local animal shelter, or to First Baptist Church, 200 Love St., Erwin, TN 37650.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Moore family. (423)928-6111