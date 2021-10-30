Johnson City - Joseph Frederick Cox, age 78, Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Courtyard Senior Living of Johnson City. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Stanley Cox and Frances Honeycutt Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Doug Cox and Tommy Cox; and one sister, Donna Bridger.
He had worked as Maintenance Superintendent for Elizabethton City and Washington County Schools, before retiring from the Kingsport City School System. He was a member of Central Baptist Church where he was a part of the William Rigell Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Boones Creek Ruritan Club and loved to work in the garden and fish.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Hickman Cox; one son, Joseph B. Cox and wife Michelle; one daughter, Courtney C. Holloway and husband Mark; two grandsons, Jake Holloway and wife Keri, and Levi Holloway; two great grandchildren, Sadie and Noah Holloway; one sister, Sue McKinlay and husband John; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services held.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Courtyard Senior Living for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Central Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 300 N Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37601.
