JOHNSON CITY - Joseph F. Coleman, Jr. - age 72 of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, October 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. The full obituary will appear at a later date on the Bridges Funeral Home website, www.bridgesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
