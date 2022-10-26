ELIZABETHTON - Joseph Edward Crews, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born June 6, 1936 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to the late Joseph & Lillian Basham Crews. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He had lived in Elizabethton since 1969. He was retired as a truck owner, operator from Mason-Dixon. He was a member of the American Legion and the teamsters union. He was an avid fan of Indy car racing and drag racing. He was also a UT Football fan, the Cleveland Indians and the Tennessee Titans. Joseph was a member of the Centerview Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Jean Stamps and Joyce Beeler and two nieces: Debbie Howell and Beverly Coleman.
Survivors include a daughter: Tara Crews Deal. Two Grandchildren: Trevor Guy and Caleb Allen. Three Sisters: Elaine Staggs, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Jeanette Posey, Decatur, Ala. and Margie White Lewisburg, Three Nieces: Patricia Littrell, Tina Manchester and Jessica Washington; also, several nephews. The mother of his daughter: Nadine Crews. Also, his two grand-dogs: Jax and Max.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Rev. Bryan Smith and his grandson Caleb Allen officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV39, Bluff City. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crews family.