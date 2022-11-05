ELIZABETHTON - Joseph C. Bridger, 93, of Elizabethton, TN, died November 2, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community.
He was a Wilmington, NC native and a son of the late Joseph and Blanche Johnson Bridger. Mr. Bridger recently returned to the Johnson City area following his retirement to Alabama.
Mr. Bridger was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Commercial Refrigeration in Johnson City.
When possible he enjoyed spending time at his little cabin in the mountains or at the beach, where he could enjoy fresh seafood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Donna Bridger, two brothers, Frank M. Stanley and Robert A. Bridger, and his ex-wife, Edith Bridger.
Survivors include: three sons, Bill Bridger, Joseph C. Bridger, III, and Larry Bridger; his daughter, Sue Donna Derrick; his sister, Edith R. Jobe; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Joseph C. Bridger will be conducted 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Mike Richards officiating. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 11:50 am Wednesday for the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Bridger family via morrisbaker.com.
