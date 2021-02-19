ROAN MOUNTAIN - Joseph B. Gray, age 89, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to join his beloved wife and his Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Joseph was born in Roan Mountain to the late Thomas Marion Gray, Sr. and Bertha Mae Archer Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Johnson Gray; a son, Donald Gray; four brothers, Carroll Gray and wife Eloise, Tom Gray and wife Alma, Dana Gray and Paul Gray; one sister, Mary Bell Hooker and husband Jim; and a sister-in-law, Pauline Gray.
Joseph was a very independent man who stayed to himself a lot but loved his family and his dog fiercely. He was a member of Roan Mountain Baptist Church and had worked for North American Rayon Corporation for over 20 years, before working and retiring from East Tennessee State University in the maintenance division. Joseph also enjoyed cooking and baking for his church family and camping.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children: David Gray and wife Connie, Helen Scott and husband Bill, and Lorraine Gray; a daughter-in-law, Judy Blythe; his grandchildren: Jamie Gray and wife Emily, Angela Amburgey and husband Jim, Shawn Scott, Jeff Scott and Larry Moreland; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Gray; and a sister-in-law, Delores Gray. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends also survive.
It was Joseph’s wishes to be cremated and currently no services are scheduled.
The family would like to especially thank Justin Boling for his support and kindness to Joseph over the years.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 in honor of Joseph’s memory.
