ANDERSON, SC - Joretta Mae Dillingham Hall, age 89, died on April 24, 2022, at Anderson, South Carolina.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Norman Hall, Sr. and wife Debra of Starr, SC; her daughter, Annette Hall of Jonesborough, TN; and her sister, Annabelle Cole of Augusta, GA. Joretta had four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two nieces, three nephews, one great nephew, and one great niece.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Joretta on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:30pm at West Funeral Home in Weaverville, NC. Reverends Kenny and Edward Jeffries will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Absalom Dillingham Cemetery in Barnardsville, NC. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at West Funeral Home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Hall’s obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.